During the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses, doctors and other health care professionals have been working long and hard to treat patients. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: A salute to health care workers

How much do you know about doctors, nurses and medicine? Put your knowledge to the test.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors, nurses and other health care providers have been working hard to treat patients and keep us safe.

In honour of these dedicated professionals, here’s a short quiz about doctors, nurses and medicine.

This quiz is based on the history and practice of medicine, not fictionalized accounts. The hours spent watching Grey’s Anatomy or General Hospital or reruns of M*A*S*H* won’t help you ace this quiz.

Take a few minutes to test your knowledge of the medical profession.

Then, take some time to thank a health care provider.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Meet the Simpsons

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for spring?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you feeling unlucky?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsHealth

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. records four new deaths as hospitalizations dip below 100

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Langley nurse and doctor marry early ‘just in case’ amid COVID pandemic

The Hogarths had a socially distant April wedding, now work on COVID-19 frontlines as man and wife

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

VIDEO: Tiffany Desrosiers inspires with array of cover tunes via Facebook Live

Local performer latest artist to share songs through Friday Afternoon Tunes online concert series

Selection is in, Fraser Valley football star becomes a Steeler

Chase Claypool joins the NFL and is heading to Pittsburgh following Friday’s NFL Draft pick

Fifty flags fly in Fort Langley neighbourhood

Members of the Rotary Satellite Club of Langley Central Sunset honour health care workers

Local strong: Black Press Media journalists chronicle pandemic with a community lens

Communities have endured the isolation and the uncertainty all across B.C.

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

COVID-19: Ottawa announces $62.5 million for country’s fish and seafood sector

Fish and seafood are among the country’s top food exports and the industry employs roughly 72,000 people

Stronger, more modern B.C. legal system to emerge from COVID pandemic: minister

The groups will address B.C.’s immediate and long-term needs within the justice system

Family appeal to skilled backcountry users to join Fraser Canyon search for missing woman

Mountaineers, rock climbers, miners, hunters, trappers needed to search remote area near Spuzzum

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

B.C. man runs 100 miles on treadmill in garage to raise money for Search and Rescue

Chilliwack’s Gary Robbins is spending the weekend running 100 miles uphill while collecting donations

B.C. enacts provincial order to move homeless at 3 large encampments into hotels

Encampments will be dismantled, with temporary supportive housing in hotels, community centres

Body of missing man found, Chilliwack RCMP confirm

David McCullum, 39, had last contacted his family on Thursday morning

Most Read