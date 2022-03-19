Tam expects ‘spring blip’ in COVID-19 cases

Canada’s top public health officials have suggested the country is unlikely to be caught up in the new wave of COVID-19 cases around the world, but could instead see a “blip” this spring. Dr. Theresa Tam expects a rise in COVID-19 cases as public health measures are lifted in Canada, but says the number of cases with severe outcomes should be manageable.
- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Subscribe
- Good News
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Coronavirus News
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map