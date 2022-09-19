‘The Crown’, Likely to Pause Filming

September 8, the show’s creator spoke out after news of the monarch’s death.

“‘The Crown’ is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect,” Peter Morgan, ‘The Crown’ creator and show-runner.

‘The Crown’ would stop production for a respectable period of time in the event of the queen’s death. “It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She’s a global figure and it’s what we should do. She’s an extraordinary woman and people will be upset,” Stephen Daldry, ‘The Crown’ executive producer.

So far, both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman have played Queen Elizabeth on the show which premiered in 2016. Imelda Staunton is taking over the role for the next two seasons, the first of which is premiering in November. “As an actor, it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts,” Imelda Staunton. “I’m greatly honoured. I don’t want to let the air go out of the balloon and I really have to bring it home. I would love to do that for all the people who have gone before me”

VIDEO: Trudeau, Chrétien share memories of Queen Elizabeth II in London
Snapchat for Web , Is Now Available to All.

