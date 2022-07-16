A bear tried to cool off in a pond but got afraid of some koi. (Associated Press photo)

A bear tried to cool off in a pond but got afraid of some koi. (Associated Press photo)

VIDEO: Bear cools off in pond, scared away by koi carp

A bear went down in a pond and found himself a big surprise

A black bear got into a backyard fishpond to cool off from the summer heat, but the darting resident koi carp were too strange for its peace of mind and the animal lumbered away less than two minutes after getting into the cool water. (July 13)

Previous story
VIDEO: Feds should make coerced sterilization a criminal offence: Senate report

Just Posted

Country Cuties Line Dance Team was among the entertainers who performed for Langley Lodge residents and their families during a garden party Saturday, July 9. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley Lodge turns page on its past, looks to the future

Theresa McCullough discovered a family of raccoons camped out in her Langley yard, near Peterson Road Elementary, snacking on her cherry tree. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Some quality family time

Mule deer and fawn (David Clements/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Hundreds of species spotted in Langley watersheds

Langley’s Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter (CARES) Cat Shelter is inviting families to adopt their cats. The adoptathon is taking place Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17, at PetSmart on Langley Bypass. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley animal shelter looking for cat lovers to either adopt or foster animals