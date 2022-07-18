A California school district is hoping to attract more teachers by providing them with affordable housing. (Associated Press/screenshot)

A California school district is hoping to attract more teachers by providing them with affordable housing. (Associated Press/screenshot)

VIDEO: California school district builds affordable housing to attract teachers

Rising rent, teacher shortages piquing districts’ interest in workforce housing

A California school district opened 122 affordable apartments for its employees in one of the nation’s priciest housing markets. More districts could provide workforce housing to attract educators amid teacher shortages and rising rent.

-AP video by Terry Chea

WATCH ALSO: Thai elephant calf, mother rescued from deep pit

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

affordable housingEducationHousingHousing crisisSchools

Previous story
VIDEO: Thai elephant calf, mother rescued from deep pit

Just Posted

Fusion 06 Pitcher Jordyn Ruppel in action. Fraser Valley Fusion 06 battled back from an injury-plagued season to take gold at the provincial U17A championship in Langley on Sunday, July 17. (Jennifer Reimer/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Gold medal win at provincials completes comeback by Langley-based 06 Fraser Valley Fusion

North Otter Elementary students did portraits of BC Lions players. (BC Lions)
BC Lions fans roar with delight at Langley children’s player portraits

A long row of paper flowers and heart line the walkway to the new entrance at Langley Memorial Hospital in summer 2021. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Langley hospital’s over-worked staff provided comforting care

FILE - This Tuesday, April 6, 2021 image made available by NASA shows the Perseverance Mars rover, foreground, and the Ingenuity helicopter about 13 feet (3.9 meters) behind. This composite image was made by the WASTON camera on the rover’s robotic arm on the 46th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. On Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, NASA’s newest Mars rover came up empty in its first attempt to pick up a rock sample to eventually be brought back to Earth. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP)
PAINFUL TRUTH: Wonder of Mars still remains