A women waves a flag with a photograph of the late Queen Elizabeth II as thousands of people mourn as pay their respects at the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A women waves a flag with a photograph of the late Queen Elizabeth II as thousands of people mourn as pay their respects at the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

VIDEO: Canadians join mourners from around the world in remembering the Queen in London

Thousands gathered in front of Buckingham Palace

Canadians were among the thousands of people from around the world who gathered in front of Buckingham Palace to remember Queen Elizabeth II and catch a first glance of King Charles III. The Queen died at the age of 96.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: B.C. resident recalls meeting Queen, says photo is a ‘treasure’ of his life

READ ALSO: In Quebec, the Queen’s death raises questions about future of the monarchy in Canada

READ ALSO: ‘I cannot mourn’: Former colonies conflicted over the queen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Royal family

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘A stalwart’: World mourns Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

Just Posted

Langley Township firefighters were in Fort Langley on Church Street Thursday night to deal with a kitchen fire and a case of smoke inhalation. (Langley Township Fire Department/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Two fires keep Langley Township firefighters busy

Leah Kim, 5 and Irene Kim, 7 post with Sofi, a rescued own brought to the event by OWL Orphaned Wildlife - a non-profit society dedicated to the survival of raptors. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Brand new event about environment and animals comes to Langley

Langley Thunder’s Duane Dobbie had four goals and seven points as the team defeated the Peterborough Lakers for their second win of the Mann Cup. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre)
VIDEO: Langley Thunder lead Mann Cup 2-0 after narrow overtime win

Two people died in a multi-vehicle collision at 196th Street and 32nd Avenue in Langley in early August. Locals want changes before more accidents occur. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Fatal crash refocuses spotlight on traffic dangers on Langley road