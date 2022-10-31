A solar farm is pictured in Wasserleben near Wernigerode at the ‘Harz’ mountains, Germany, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

VIDEO: Climate questions: What are the solutions?

Hundreds of potential solutions being explored

From cutting the planet’s reliance to fossil fuels to exploring new energy sources, there are already hundreds of potential solutions to address climate change that are being explored.

(AP video by Kwiyeon Ha and Rishi Lekhi)

WATCH ALSO: Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 133 in India

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Climate changeClimate crisisEnvironment

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 133 in India

Just Posted

Backyard farmers can come to Langley info session on avian flu

TWU sociology professor Michael Wilkinson has recently done a three-year study on what it means when people say they have “no religion,” especially in B.C. (Michael Wilkinson/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Almost half of Langley residents have no religion: census

Jesper Vikman was a standout in goal for Vancouver Giants, but so was his counterpart for the Calgary Hitmen, who eked out a narrow 3-2 win Sunday, Oct. 30 in Calgary. (Cassandra Vilgrain/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Great goaltending, inspired play, but a close loss for Vancouver Giants against Calgary Hitmen

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media Files)
LETTER: Langley fire crews impress resident after relative injured