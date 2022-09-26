Homeowner George MacDonald describes the moment when several trees landed on his home in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia on Sunday September 25, 2022. A day after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction through Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec, residents of a coastal town in western Newfoundland continued to pick through wreckage strewn across their community, easily the most damaged area in the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Vaughan Merchant

VIDEO: Fiona leaves a trail of economic devastation in its wake

Storm struck the Maritimes, eastern Quebec and Newfoundland

Across the Maritimes, eastern Quebec and in southwestern Newfoundland, the economic impact of post-tropical cyclone Fiona’s wrath is still being tallied.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in eastern Canada

READ ALSO: Canadian military en route to assist with Hurricane Fiona recovery efforts

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hurricaneNewfoundlandNova ScotiaStorm

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Nova Scotians view damage, begin post-Fiona clean-up

Just Posted

Pat Coombes (left) and Shaun Francis were trading anecdotes and jokes and enjoying some fresh caffeine at Buddy Check Coffee, a new program for veterans offered by the Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove branch at 26607 Fraser Highway on the last Saturday morning of the month. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Coffee, cookies and conversation for veterans offered by new Aldergrove Legion program

Kristina Ward has been missing for five years, and was last seen in 2017. Police and her family are still pleading for the public to offer up tips. (Langley RCMP handout)
VIDEO: Fraser Valley parents renew plea for tips as daughter missing after five years

Although the Vancouver Giants started their regular season with a home loss to the Seattle Thunderbirds, fans at least got the opportunity to try the new plant-based menu items at the game. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Events Centre)
Plant-based food is now available at all Vancouver Giants home games

Lara Deglan said her grandmother, Vikki, cherishes a photo from 1971 when the Queen visited Fort Langley. Vikki’s son, Gregory Matts, is the boy holding out his hand to the royal visitor. (Lara Deglan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Local boy immortalized in photo during Queen’s 1971 visit to Fort Langley

Pop-up banner image