Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaks during the North America Summit, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

VIDEO: Trudeau sidesteps U.S. demands on Haiti as ‘Three Amigos’ summit wraps up

Trudeau wouldn’t commit to next steps on aiding the gang-ravaged country

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexico’s Andrés Manuel López Obrador staged a nearly two-hour news conference Tuesday as they wrapped up the North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico City.

All three leaders sang the praises of cross-continental economic co-operation, but Trudeau wouldn’t be pinned down on Canada’s next steps in gang-ravaged Haiti.

-The Canadian Press

