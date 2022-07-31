In the image from video provided by Notre Dame Law School, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Altio speaks at the Notre Dame Law School’s Religious Liberty Summit in Rome, on July 21, 2022. Alito mocked foreign leaders’ criticism of the Supreme Court decision he authored overturning a constitutional right to abortion, in his first public comments since last month’s ruling.(Notre Dame Law School via AP)

In the image from video provided by Notre Dame Law School, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Altio speaks at the Notre Dame Law School’s Religious Liberty Summit in Rome, on July 21, 2022. Alito mocked foreign leaders’ criticism of the Supreme Court decision he authored overturning a constitutional right to abortion, in his first public comments since last month’s ruling.(Notre Dame Law School via AP)

VIDEO: U.S. Justice mocks Trudeau, other foreign leaders critical of Roe v. Wade overturning

Justice Samuel Altio made remarks at religious liberty conference in Rome

Justice Samuel Alito mocked foreign leaders’ criticism of the U.S. Supreme Court decision he authored overturning a constitutional right to abortion, in his first public comments since last month’s ruling.

He made the comments while speaking at a religious liberty conference in Rome last week.

-The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abortionHealthPoliticsSupreme CourtUnited States

Previous story
Pope says Indigenous people suffered genocide at residential schools

Just Posted

Canadian country singer Jojo Mason performed at the Gone Country fundraising concert Saturday, July 23 in Cloverdale. (Photo: Kari Simpson)
PHOTOS: Gone Country benefit concert raises record $842,000 in Cloverdale

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley City council? Email your idea to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.
AT YOUR SERVICE: In light of SkyTrain coming, Langley City embarks on parking study

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 31

Mark the calendar. Langley Good Times Cruise-In is happening Saturday, Sept. 10 in downtown Aldergrove, confirmed volunteer board president Riccardo Sestito. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Volunteers needed for Langley Good Times Cruise-In