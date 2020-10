Do you have a system to safely dole out treats?

One of many, many monsters on display at the Brinkworth Dungeon at 22260 48th Ave until Halloween (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Physical distancing and clean hands are keys experts have identified to safe trick or treating this year in B.C., but we want to know if you’re giving out candy.

Using a chute or tongs to keep distance are two ways that have been suggested. Are you using one of those to keep yourself and the kids safe this year?



Have you figured out a way to safely give candy to trick or treaters on your street this year?

CoronavirusHalloweenweb poll