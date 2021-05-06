Township council will still have to consider the project

This Milner motel is being transformed into Langley’s second major supportive housing project, according to BC Housing. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

The province announced this week that it has bought a Milner-area motel to become a permanent supportive or social housing site for the formerly homeless.

The motel has been serving as an emergency shelter for more than a year, going back to April 2020 when the provincial government began using largely-empty motels as housing for populations vulnerable to COVID early in the pandemic.

Langley still has more than 200 people living on the streets, according to the most recent Metro Vancouver survey in early 2020.

But there have also been concerns raised by some residents of the Milner motel over the last year about fights, drug dealing, and other issues.

