WEB POLL: Are we ready for the next weather emergency?

Climate change is driving more extreme weather. Is the government doing enough?

Cpl. Owen Donovan of the Cape Breton Highlanders removes brush under the direction of Nova Scotia Power officials along Steeles Hill Road in Glace Bay, N.S., Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Defence Minister Anita Anand says there are now 700 military members in Atlantic Canada helping with the cleanup after post-tropical storm Fiona left much of the region in tatters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Vaughan Merchant

Last year, Langley and B.C. saw multiple climate-related incidents, including record-breaking heat, cold, and floods all within months.

Now we’ve seen Hurricane Fiona slam into the Maritimes and Newfoundland, and Hurricane Ian crashing across Cuba and Florida.

With storms, droughts, and extreme heat all likely to be more common in the years ahead, are governments here doing enough to prepare us for whatever the weather does next?



Do you think the government is doing enough to prepare Canadians for extreme weather events?

