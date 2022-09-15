WEB POLL: Are you going to vote?

Planning to vote on Oct. 15? Turnout for civic elections is far lower than for federal or provincial votes. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

This Oct. 15, we’ll choose our mayors, civic councils, and school boards in Langley, both City and Township.

For the next four years, those folks will have a significant influence over development, roads, policing, fire departments, property taxes, recreation services, and trash and recycling pickup.

Yet the number of people who turn out to vote for them remains very low. In Langley City back in 2014, it was 26.7 per cent, and it generally hovers somewhere between that number and about a third. In a really big year in Langley, one full of strife, we might hit 40 per cent of the electorate turning up.

So, do you plan to buck the trend and vote this fall?



