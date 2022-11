Will you be attending in person this year?

The 2019 Remembrance Day attendance at the Fort Langley Cemetery and cenotaph set records. (Langley Advance Times file)

In-person Remembrance Day services have been growing in size for years – with a brief interruption by the pandemic – and thousands now turn out annually.

With services in Aldergrove, Fort Langley, Murrayville, and Langley City, will you be attending one in person this year?



Are you planning to attend a Remembrance Day service in person this year?

