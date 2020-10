Will we be able to quash the virus again?

British Columbia saw record-breaking rates of infection over the weekend, and we are now into a second wave of the virus.

Can we keep the virus under control this time?

Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday that it is possible, and that the vast majority of people are still taking COVID-19 measures to heart.

What do you think?



Do you believe that we can contain and stamp out the “second wave” of the coronavirus pandemic in B.C.?

