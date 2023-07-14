WEB POLL: Canada boosts troop numbers in Latvia

Members of the 5e Regiment d’artillerie legere du Canada board an aircraft heading for Latvia, in Quebec City, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By 2026, the Canadian Armed Forces will have as many as 2,200 troops stationed in Latvia, part of an expanded NATO presence that followed the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Canada has already increased its forces in the Baltics, with 800 servicemen on the current mission.

What do you think?



Do you agree with the recently announced decision to deploy more Canadian troops to Latvia?

Canadian Armed ForcesNATOweb poll