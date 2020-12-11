On Friday, Dec. 4, the Fort Langley Christmas tree lights were turned on, without a crowd. (special to Langley Advance Times)
WEB POLL: Changing holiday plans?
Have you had to change your plans because of the COVID restrictions?
B.C. is asking people to severely limit holiday gatherings this year, with no visits to outside households for anyone other than single people living alone – who can visit one other household.
This is going to put a crimp in a lot of people’s holiday plans.
Has it affected what you were planning for Christmas and New Year’s?
