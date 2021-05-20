WEB POLL: Confident enough in our COVID progress to make summer plans?

Too early, or already planning for a barbecue?

As of the end of this week, B.C. will be getting very close to vaccinating half its population with at least one shot.

That’s helping drive down COVID-19 rates, and governments here and across Canada are considering plans to “re-open” the economy and allow greater freedom of travel, indoor activities, and recreation.

But we’ve also seen setbacks, three waves of coronavirus, and new variants that spread faster.

With summer less than two months away, are you feeling like you’re ready to make plans, whether for a simple family barbecue or a trip across the country?



Do you feel confident enough in the vaccination campaign to make plans for the summer yet?

