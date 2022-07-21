WEB POLL: Crack down on trucking firms involved in overpass crashes?

Traffic restrictions remained in place on the 232nd Street overpass on July 5, the result of a damage suffered in a June 23 crash. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

In the last 30 days, there have been three collisions between overheight trucks and overpasses in the Langley area.

Vehicles have hit the 232nd Street overpass, causing $1 million in damage, another one crashed into the 192nd Street interchange, causing a collision that injured two people, and a truck hit the Glover Road overpass – which has been hit repeatedly in the past.

Several of those overpasses are to be upgraded or replaced over the next few years as part of highway expansion.

But in the meantime, should the province crack down more on the owners of the trucks that are slamming into our infrastructure and causing traffic chaos?



