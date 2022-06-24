WEB POLL: Do you agree with the incoming ban on single-use plastic bags?

Straws, six-pack rings, and other items are also to be banned

Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, June 17, 2022. Canadians will need to find alternatives for plastic straws and grocery bags by the end of the year as the federal government puts the final motions in place to ban some single-use plastics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Canada is moving rapidly to eliminating some single-use plastics from our stores and restaurants.

Ealier this month, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault announced that Canada will ban the import or production of plastic bags and Styrofoam takeout containers by the end of 2022, their sale by the end of 2023, and their export by the end of 2025.

Also covered under the ban are most plastic straws, cutlery, stir sticks, and plastic six-pack rings.

It will mean cloth or re-usable plastic bags will have to be used at grocery stores and shops across the country.

Do you agree with the legislation?

READ ALSO: Single-use plastic ban a ‘monumental’ step in protecting Canada’s oceans: advocate



Do you agree with the government legislation that will ban most single-use plastic items?

Plastic Bag Banweb poll