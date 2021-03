Ottawa recently announced it’s spending $400 million on upgrading bike infrastructure coast to coast.

That means more bike lanes and bike parking, maybe some bike parks and mixed-use pedestrian/cycle overpasses. It should mean safer rides for recreational riders, kids going to school, and people seeking a greener way to get to work or pick up some groceries.

What do you think of the increased spending? Do you support putting more money into bike infrastructure?



Are you in favour of investing more transportation money into bike lanes and other cycling infrastructure?

