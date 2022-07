In the wake of shootings, we ask if you feel this is a safe community

On Monday, July 25, two people were killed and two more wounded in a string of shootings across Langley, all apparently committed by one man, who was himself shot and killed by police.

Incidents such as these are rare, and no similar mass shooting has ever taken place in Langley before.

But with shootings and gang violence in the Lower Mainland taking place on a regular basis, does this incident change how you feel about Langley?



In the wake of the shootings in Langley on Monday, July 25, do you feel safe in this community?

