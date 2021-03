Or are you still worried about cancellations and travel restrictions?

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after talking about the next steps in B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

On Monday, March 1, the B.C. government updated its vaccination timeline and said that every adult who wants a shot will be able to get one by the end of August.

Given that, how do you feel about making summer plans?

For a year, we’ve seen events cancelled, overseas travel all but come to a standstill, and a closed border with the United States for all but essential travel.

Would you plan for a vacation – whether in Canada or abroad, whether a camping trip or a cruise – given the vaccination timeline right now?



With the new vaccination schedules in B.C., do you feel confident making summer plans for this year?

