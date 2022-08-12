Protesters gather outside the Ministry of Health Wednesday (Aug. 10) afternoon, calling on the provincial government to address the family doctor shortage. (Austin Westphal/Black Press Media)

WEB POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

Are you still looking, or have you given up?

There’s a shortage of family doctors and general practitioners in B.C., and there has been for a long time.

About one in five British Columbians does not have a doctor, and has to rely on clinics and visits to the emergency room.

Do you have a doctor, or are you looking for one?


