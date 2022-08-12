WEB POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

Are you still looking, or have you given up?

Protesters gather outside the Ministry of Health Wednesday (Aug. 10) afternoon, calling on the provincial government to address the family doctor shortage. (Austin Westphal/Black Press Media)

There’s a shortage of family doctors and general practitioners in B.C., and there has been for a long time.

About one in five British Columbians does not have a doctor, and has to rely on clinics and visits to the emergency room.

Do you have a doctor, or are you looking for one?



Do you have a family doctor, are you still looking for one right now, or have you given up on getting a doctor?

DoctorsFraser HealthHealthcareLangleyweb poll