The proposed new federal riding of Pitt Meadows-Fort Langley. (Special to Black Press Media)

New maps of proposed federal ridings have been released for B.C., and our local ridings are facing some unusual changes.

Langley Aldergrove has lost its northern section, and expanded to the east into Abbotsford.

Meanwhile, North Langley has become part of a new riding dubbed Pitt Meadows-Fort Langley, which stretches all the way from Port Coquitlam to Glen Valley.

Do you agree with the boundaries for the Pitt Meadows-Fort Langley riding, including parts of Surrey and Port Coquitlam?

