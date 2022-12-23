WEB POLL: Do you like turkey for Christmas?

This is the big question – is turkey the only appropriate holiday protein?
Or do you prefer something else for the big meal around Christmastime? Ham, maybe a vegetarian option, perhaps a classic choice – the goose?
Let us know!
Or ham? Roast beef? A vegetarian option?
This is the big question – is turkey the only appropriate holiday protein?
Or do you prefer something else for the big meal around Christmastime? Ham, maybe a vegetarian option, perhaps a classic choice – the goose?
Let us know!
Be Among The First To Know
Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.