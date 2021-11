Should employers be able to mandate vaccinations for workers?

Langley Township and the City of Abbotsford are bringing in vaccination mandates for their employees.

It’s part of a trend by large employers. Some are required to enforce vaccine mandates, including federally regulated industries, and large Crown corporations are also turning to the mandates.

Do you agree that employers should be able to mandate vaccines, or vaccines and/or testing mandates for staff?



Do you agree that large employers should be allowed to create vaccination or testing mandates for staff?

Coronavirusweb poll