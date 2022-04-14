People hold banners during a march to remember those who died during the overdose crisis and to call for a safe supply of illicit drugs on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. British Columbia's chief coroner says at least 1,011 people died from suspected illicit drug overdoses from January to June, the highest death toll recorded in the first six months of a calendar year during the province's overdose crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

WEB POLL: Do you support expanding safe supply in B.C.?

What do you think of expanding the safe supply of addictive drugs in B.C.?

British Columbia’s government is moving towards providing a safe supply for drug users, in an attempt to stem the tide of thousands of deaths from the toxic drug supply on the streets of the province.

What do you think of this project?


Opinionoverdose crisisweb poll

