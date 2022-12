Do you make sure to change out the tires on your vehicle to winter tires every year, making an appointment in October?

Or are you like many, many others in B.C. – waiting until the last minute to change your tires?

Maybe you stick with all-season or all-weather tires, since we typically only have a week or two of snowy driving conditions here on the coast, after all.

Or do you just put winter tires on your car, and leave them there all year long?



Do you put winter tires on your vehicle, or do you leave all-season or all-weather tires on year round?

DrivingOpinionSnowWeatherweb poll