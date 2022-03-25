WEB POLL: Do you think Langley should have three MLAs just within its borders, to represent local interests?

Has the population grown enough for this community to have three of its own MLAs?

B.C. riding boundaries are determined by population and drawn by the independent Elections BC office. (Black Press Media files)

Do you think Langley should have three MLAs just within its borders, to represent local interests?

The population of the community has grown significantly in recent years and it may be time for local riding boundaries to be redrawn.



Do you think Langley should have three MLAs just within its borders, to represent local interests?

Provincial Governmentweb poll