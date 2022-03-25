B.C. riding boundaries are determined by population and drawn by the independent Elections BC office. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. riding boundaries are determined by population and drawn by the independent Elections BC office. (Black Press Media files)

WEB POLL: Do you think Langley should have three MLAs just within its borders, to represent local interests?

Has the population grown enough for this community to have three of its own MLAs?

Do you think Langley should have three MLAs just within its borders, to represent local interests?

The population of the community has grown significantly in recent years and it may be time for local riding boundaries to be redrawn.


Provincial Governmentweb poll

Just Posted

Langley East businesses received an estimated $5.8 million in support over the two years of the pandemic the pandemic, MLA Megan Dykeman said. (file)
COVID benefits to Langley East businesses totalled $5.8 million: MLA

Groups and individuals can also pre-book a photo session with the Easter bunny. Celebrations run April 1 to 16. The yoga with bunnies event has filled up. (Willowbrook Shopping Centre)
Yoga session with rabbits fills up fast at Langley’s shopping centre

Record high gas prices have left many motorists feeling pain at the pump. (File photo)
B.C. to provide $110 one-time rebate to relieve high gas prices

Murphy Burnatowski has been a Badger, a Stinger, and now a Bandit. The 6 ft. 7 in. forward has joined the Fraser Valley team that will be playing out of Langley Events Centre starting in June. (Tony Lewis,ProSportFoto/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Left-handed sharpshooter signs to pro basketball in Langley ahead of season