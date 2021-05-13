WEB POLL: Do you worry about being in the line of fire in the Lower Mainland gang war?

There have been two high profile shootings just in Langley since April

Guns have been blazing and gang members dying across the Lower Mainland in recent weeks, as the years-old war heated up yet again.

There have been fatal shootings outside the Langley Sportsplex and another man was seriously wounded in front of the Toys R Us at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre – both in broad daylight. An innocent bystander was wounded in one recent shooting, in Burnaby.

With gangsters firing bullets outside malls, hockey arenas, and even at the Vancouver International Airport, do you worry about innocent people, including your loved ones, being in the line of fire?



Do you fear for your own or your family’s safety due to the recent gang shootings around the Lower Mainland?

