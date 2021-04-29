Visitors to Campbell Valley Regional Park enjoy some good weather. (Langley Advance Times files)

Visitors to Campbell Valley Regional Park enjoy some good weather. (Langley Advance Times files)

WEB POLL: Does Langley have enough parks?

Tell us what you think or send us a letter

Have you spent part of this spring outdoors, in one of Langley’s parks or using the local trail networks?

Langley has a significant amount of park space, from the Fort to Fort Trail in the north down to Aldergrove Regional and Campbell Valley Regional Parks in the south.

But we’ve also added a lot of new residents over the past decade, while not adding nearly as many big, open natural park sites.

On any sunny day, particularly weekends, finding parking at some local parks becomes difficult. With so many other activities off limits, parks are busier than ever.

So, does Langley need more parks? Do we have enough now?

Tell us what you think.


CoronavirusEnvironmentparksweb poll

Most Read