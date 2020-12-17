WEB POLL: Electric car or gas for your next vehicle?

The government is promoting and subsidizing the purchase of electric vehicles

The federal government’s new climate change plan will encourage a wide range of changes, including in home renovations, industrial power, and the end of coal – but for most people, one of their most significant CO2-related choices is what kind of car they drive.

More electric cars are on the market than ever before, and many more models are expected in the next few years. By 2040, in 20 years, selling internal combustion vehicles in B.C. will be banned.

Will your next car be zero emissions, or are you planning to stick with an internal combustion vehicle for now?



