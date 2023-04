Do we have enough resources as our population ages?

The most recent census, and further reports by Metro Vancouver, have shown that the population of people over 65 is growing very quickly, but the population of children under 14 is growing at a much slower rate.

The Baby Boomers are retired or retiring by the thousands. While many seniors are independent for many years after retirement, it still means a change in the kind of rec facilities and health care centres we’ll need.

Do we have enough facilities for seniors in our communities?



Are there enough facilities and services in your community to serve the growing seniors population?

