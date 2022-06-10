Advocates for decriminalization and safe supply of drugs stood outside Nelson’s city hall on April 14th. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Advocates for decriminalization and safe supply of drugs stood outside Nelson’s city hall on April 14th. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

WEB POLL: Expand safer supply drug programs in B.C.?

Health officials are calling for such programs to be widened

With the recent announcement that possession of small amounts of hard drugs will be decriminalized in B.C. – but not until next January – calls have been renewed by health officials to expand and systematize safer supply programs.

Safer supply is simply providing stable, tested supplies of drugs to addicts, rather than having them rely on the toxic street supply provided by drug gangs.

It’s primary purpose is simply to keep people alive, reducing the appalling toll of deaths the toxic drug crisis has caused over the last several years. It also puts addicts in closer contact with social service agencies, and can help stabilize their using, which, it’s hoped, is the first step to getting more help.

What do you think of the idea of expanding safer supply programs?


B.C. overdosesoverdose crisisweb poll

Just Posted

People recently asked questions about a proposed 45-storey tower. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: No to 45-storey Langley tower

Langley Thunder Junior A fall to Nanaimo 10-4 Sunday. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Tough week as Langley lacrosse team suffer back-to-back losses

Mike Gee held the first annual Seamus’ Stroll in memory of his late son in Campbell Valley Regional Park on Sunday, June 5, to raise funds for the Langley Foundry facility for youth mental health in memory of his late son (inset). (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: First Seamus’ Stroll held to remember Langley City teen

Blue and yellow handpainted cardboard hearts will be hung all over the Avalon building during the sale, and guests are encouraged to take selfies and post to Facebook. (Cheri Gray/Langley Advance Times)
Heart sale at Langley craft fair will aid Ukraine