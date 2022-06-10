WEB POLL: Expand safer supply drug programs in B.C.?

Health officials are calling for such programs to be widened

Advocates for decriminalization and safe supply of drugs stood outside Nelson’s city hall on April 14th. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

With the recent announcement that possession of small amounts of hard drugs will be decriminalized in B.C. – but not until next January – calls have been renewed by health officials to expand and systematize safer supply programs.

Safer supply is simply providing stable, tested supplies of drugs to addicts, rather than having them rely on the toxic street supply provided by drug gangs.

It’s primary purpose is simply to keep people alive, reducing the appalling toll of deaths the toxic drug crisis has caused over the last several years. It also puts addicts in closer contact with social service agencies, and can help stabilize their using, which, it’s hoped, is the first step to getting more help.

What do you think of the idea of expanding safer supply programs?



Should the province move to a widespread system of prescribed “safer supply” to end the drug deaths epidemic?

B.C. overdosesoverdose crisisweb poll