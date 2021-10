It’s not as serious as COVID, but who wants to get sick at all?

We’ve always been told to get our flu shots, and millions of British Columbians of all ages have dutifully marched to their doctor or pharmacist to get the jab for years.

But now, people have a new appreciation of being vaccinated.

In addition, thanks to COVID, most workplaces are a lot more strict about turning up while you’ve got a runny nose, sore throat, or fever. Bosses may order you to go home.

So has that made you more likely to get a flu shot this year?



Are you more likely to get a flu shot now that employers are strict about staying home when sick?

flu seasonLangleyweb poll