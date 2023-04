For 50 years, the ALR has preserved farmland in B.C.

Smudge, Puddin, Tinker, Bubbles, and Squeak are the five mini goats at Happy Herd Farm. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

The Agricultural Land Reserve is turning 50 this month.

The system, which preserves farmland and prevents it from being developed into housing, commercial, or industrial uses, has left its mark on our region. Large swathes of the Lower Mainland, from Richmond and Delta, through Surrey, Langley, and the Fraser Valley, remain farmland despite their proximity to high-population developments.

Do you think the impact of the ALR has been positive or negative on our region?



Over the last 50 years, has the ALR been a good policy for B.C. farmland, or a bad policy?

