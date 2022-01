Has getting to work or school been impacted by winter storms?

A big snow dump overnight into the morning on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, followed by freezing rain, made for less than ideal driving conditions in Aldergrove and Langley. (Langley Advance Times files)

The last few weeks has seen snow, ice, freezing rain, and heavy rainstorms, along with temperatures so low that the Fraser River froze shore-to-shore.

That hasn’t been fun for drivers, pedestrians, or transit users. We’re wondering if that’s impacted your commute, whether it’s caused you to be late, or forced you to leave earlier, or whether you just stayed home.



Have the snow, ice, and rainstorms of the last few months impacted your commute?

