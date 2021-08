Unemployment in B.C. is down, but many people have left their old job behind

A help wanted sign is displayed at car wash in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Statistics Canada will reveal this morning how the labour market fared in July as restrictions meant to quell the COVID-19 pandemic were rolled back in many provinces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michael Conroy

Many employers that are looking to staff up again as the province opens up are having some difficulty finding employees – in many cases, because those who were laid off have found other jobs.

Canada added 94,000 new jobs in July, mostly full time, as the country edged closer to unemployment levels seen before the pandemic.

Major economic disruptions often cause people to search out new work, or start new businesses, or go back to school.



Have you changed your job or gone back to school as a result of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic?

