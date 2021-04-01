WEB POLL: Have you ever broken the COVID-19 health rules?

Rule-breakers are being blamed for the rise in cases, but there’s a backlash to that, too

Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at the Legislature in Victoria, Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

As positive COVID-19 tests hit an all-time one day high this week in B.C., people breaking health rules were in the news.

Premier John Horgan was criticized for singling out young people, a Big White restaurant is being evicted after a wild end-of-spring-break party, and at the same time, people can visit the elderly more frequently.

We’re in an odd time as vaccinations become more prevalent, the death rate is going down, but infections and hospitalizations are on the rise.

”COVID fatigue” is being blamed for some people who once followed the rules on social distancing and not gathering indoors now growing lax.

Have you ever knowingly violated one of the rules on COVID-19 physical distancing, mask wearing, or gathering?



Have you ever deliberately violated a COVID-19 health regulation in B.C. during the last year?

CoronavirusCrimeHealthLangleyweb poll