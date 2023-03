Readers are being asked about their wait times for visits to the ER or medical clinics

This week’s poll asks readers about their experiences trying to access health care. It’s not easy.

Langley doctors are trying to help thousands of local residents find doctors within the next four years. The Langley Division of Family Practice spoke to Township council in February about trying to recruit 21 more doctors and dozens of nurse practioners who could take some of the burden off doctors.

There are 82 family doctors in the community.



Are you optimistic that the problems in the health-care system, including the doctor shortage, can be fixed?

.

• READ MORE: Trudeau, Eby announce health care deal at Langley university

• READ MORE: Langley doctors aim to up recruitment, ask for Township’s help

Healthcare and Medicineweb poll