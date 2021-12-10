Highway 3 is shown between Hope and Princeton on Nov. 17, 2021. (Ministry of B.C. Transportation and Infrastructure)

WEB POLL: Have your winter travel plans been altered by B.C. road closures?

Highways took a major hit from the storms

Every major highway into the Interior of B.C. was cut by the floods in mid-November.

While repairs have reopened some routes, others remain closed and will be until at least January. The provincial government has been discouraging non-essential travel on some of the re-opened routes, as the few roads that are opened are needed for transporting goods to and from the coast.

Have the road disruptions impacted you? Have you and your family changed travel plans for vacations or family visits due to the closures?


web poll

Just Posted

A pair of local authors, including Bruce Kilby, are launching the third novel in their Fangor the Dragon series this weekend at a Langley coffeeshop. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
WIN!: Third novel in dragon trilogy takes flight

Santa will be among the guests attending the Aldergrove Elk’s children Christmas party on Saturday. Needless to say many of the kids get pretty excited. (Black Press Media files)
Service groups put Aldergrove kids first this Christmas

Christmas Fun is a roundup of holiday events in Langley. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley Christmas Fun: holiday calendar updated Dec. 10, 2021

Pre-COVID, Langley Ukulele Ensemble performed numerous Christmas shows. Last year, that was all but put on hold. This year, they’re back with limitations. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
’Tis the season for music