Do you let your cat roam outdoors or not?

For decades, it’s been traditional that even pampered house cats have been allowed to go in and out of homes.

For those raised around barn cats, that’s not unusual.

But increasingly concerns about the toll cats take on songbirds, as well as the risks they run from cars, dogs, and coyotes, have led animal welfare groups, and many cat owners, to advocate for keeping house cats inside all the time.

What do you think?



Do you think cats should be allowed to roam outside, or should they be kept indoors for their own and other animals’ safety?

