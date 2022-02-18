Langley RCMP officers and Langley School District employees marked a rainbow crosswalk at 48A Avenue and 222 Street on Wednesday, Feb. 24, for Pink Shirt Day, last year. (Black Press Media files)

WEB POLL: Is bullying getting better or worse?

Anti-Bullying Day is coming up

Anti-Bullying Day, aka Pink Shirt Day is coming up this week, and we want to know whether you think anti-bullying efforts are bearing fruit.

After years of efforts in schools, online, and in businesses, is the problem of bullying going away, or is it getting worse?

Tell us what you think.


