It’s been a year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

While Canada and its allies have not taken direct part in the conflict, our government has backed the Ukrainian government in almost every other way, from military training to equipment and tanks, to civilian aid.

The question after a year of grinding war is, has it been enough?



Is Canada providing enough aid to Ukraine, both military and non-military, at this point in the conflict with Russia?

READ ALSO: Ukraine’s leader defiant on anniversary of Russian invasion

OpinionRussiaUkraineweb poll