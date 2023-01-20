WEB POLL: Is Canada doing enough to help Ukraine fight Russia?

Ukraine is asking its western allies for tanks

Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Bakhmut, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-LIBKOS

Canada recently pledged to send 200 more armoured vehicles to Ukraine as it continues to fight against Russia following the invasion earlier last year.

The latest promise of Canadian military aid comes on top of supplies and gear, armour, vehicles, and even artillery.

But Ukraine is worried about a push in the spring from its much-larger foe, and has been asking NATO and other western countries for more aid – specifically, it wants tanks.

Is Canada giving enough aid to Ukraine in the war with Russia?



With the war in Ukraine almost a year old, do you think Canada has done enough in terms of military aid?

Canadian Armed ForcesOpinionUkraineweb poll