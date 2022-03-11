WEB POLL: Is housing a right?

There are more than 200 estimated homeless people in Langley at any given time, including those living outdoors and those in local shelters.
Along with our rights to do things independent of government control – say what we want, associate with who we want, believe what we want – we have a right in Canada to some services, including health care.
Should the right to housing also be enshrined in law, the way the right to health services is?
