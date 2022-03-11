There are more than 200 estimated homeless in Langley. (Langley Advance Times files)

WEB POLL: Is housing a right?

Should Canada make it a right like health care?

There are more than 200 estimated homeless people in Langley at any given time, including those living outdoors and those in local shelters.

Along with our rights to do things independent of government control – say what we want, associate with who we want, believe what we want – we have a right in Canada to some services, including health care.

READ MORE: Formerly homeless face evictions in Langley as COVID restrictions ease

Should the right to housing also be enshrined in law, the way the right to health services is?

Tell us what you think.


