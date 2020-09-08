WEB POLL: Is the 216th Street interchange positive or negative?

Will the new interchange improve local traffic?

The 216th Street Interchange opened over the long weekend, and cars, trucks, and cyclists are now heading north and south between the Langley neighbourhoods of Walnut Grove and Willoughby.

The interchange has been controversial with some of its neighbours in Walnut Grove, who worry about trucks and other traffic increasing and driving past local schools.

The new interchange is the first across the Trans Canada Highway in Langley with separated bike lanes as well as sidewalks.

Do you think it will be a positive or a negative for Langley?


Langley

