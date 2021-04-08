WEB POLL: Is there enough enforcement of COVID health orders in B.C.?

With infection numbers hitting new records in B.C., we’ve also seen people openly defying public health orders.

Two restaurants in Vancouver have recently lost their business licenses temporarily for staying open for indoor dining, while parties at Big White and gatherings in local churches have also gathered a lot of attention.

There has been some enforcement, including tickets, but is it enough to convince people to stop what they’re doing?

Should the government increase enforcement on people who are breaking COVID-19 health rules?

